Holy Shit, Pusha T Has a New Song Called “Lunch Money,” and It’s Produced by Kanye West

Pusha T is fucking awesome. Kanye West is a god. And it’s been far too long (like a year?) since we’ve heard new music from the two of them working together. Funkmaster Flex just premiered their new song, “Lunch Money.” The beat is incredible, and it’s Pusha T rapping about how he’s going to steal your lunch money. And he makes fun of Apple Watches because “Rolexes are way more exciting.” He’s “Blu-Ray to your DVD.” He’s the “only dope boy quotable.” And he’s mad at the police. And maybe at Royce da 5’9″ (“and though that nigga only 5’9″ / 100 bodies on his timeline”). What else do you even need from music? Check it out below: