Watch Skrillex and Yogi’s Video for “Burial,” Which Features Dennis Rodman Wearing a Pusha T Mask (Or Something)

You ever go to get a haircut, and everything around you is being destroyed? It’s kind of a pain. You just want to make your hair look better when a crew wearing really creepy and terrifying masks are just tearing everything up, and contorting their bodies all weird and shit. That’s how the video for “Burial,” by Yogi & Skrillex featuring Pusha T, starts. But then as the video goes on, the camera shows us the insane revelation that Pusha T is… Dennis Rodman. That’s right, Pusha T hops in a convertible to get away, and then rips his face off to reveal that he was Dennis Rodman the whole time. Does this mean Rodman is signed to G.O.O.D. Music? Do kids these days even know who Dennis Rodman is? Either way, he beats the hell out of the scary gang of mask wearing dancers at the end. It’s all kind of a lot, but we’re down. Watch it below.