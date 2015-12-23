Watch Pusha T and The Dream Become Satan Incarnate For New Video “M.F.T.R.”

When Pusha T raps he kind of looks like a demon possessed, so it’s not much of a surprise that he’s finally decided to go all in and portray one for his new video “M.F.T.R.” Featuring The Dream playing the pastor’s equivalent of The Rainman things go from religious to “Crutches, Crosses, Caskets” really quick as Push seem to be very comfortable being a vessel for evil and walking on ceilings. Watch the blasphemous and well-shot video below.

Jabbari would like you to recant the following: “Lord forgive my sins and all my friends/Dollars make sense, I’m trying to get paid.” Follow him on Twitter.