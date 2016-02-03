Pussy Riot’s New Track “CHAIKA” Takes Big Swings at a Notorious Russian Prosecutor

Towards the fag end of 2015, notable anti-corruption activist and documentarian Alexei Navalny released a film that claimed to shed light on the purported business links between the family of Russian prosecutor general Yuri Chaika and the Tsapok gang, a notoriously brutal mob based in southern Russia. Today, Pussy Riot have just dropped the video for their typically excoriating protest single about the controversial prosecutor.

The video for the eponymously titled “CHAIKA” – produced by TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek – cleaves the satirically charged piss taking of the lyrics (“No problem, brother, we’ll get those criminal charges off your back”) to 4 and a bit minutes of the band torturing faceless prisoners. The group, clad in quasi-fascist official uniforms and unsmilingly, perform a succession of surrealist dance moves. It’s typically light Pussy Riot fare, I’m sure we can all agree.

In a statement, the band have called for: “An immediate investigation against General Prosecutor Chaika and his family, as well as against all the top officials in his office. We hope that the ‘CHAIKA’ music video will help to convince people that we cannot live in a country where its top law enforcement official is the brightest symbol of corruption and murder. Pussy Riot hopes that people around the world will help us voice our outrage and turn Russia into a country where people like Chaika can no longer exist. “

Watch the video below.