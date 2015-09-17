Quit Your Job, Buy a Van and Hit the Road With Little Children’s “Another Day”

If you’re the kind of person who likes pretending you’re the main character in your very own music video to whatever song happens to be rattling out of your crappy Apple earbuds as you walk home in the rain or whatever– this video is for you. With “Another Day”, Little Children (who, in fact, are not children, but a Swedish dude named Linus Lutti) continue to supply us with fiercely restless, upbeat indie rock best suited for those mighty and epic expeditions we like to embark upon in our heads.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: something about the soothingly raspy quality of Lutti’s vocals and the comforting melodic desolation of his soundscapes makes us want to trade everything we own for a van, hit the open road and chase the sunset. This cinematic quality is probably the reason Little Children have appeared on soundtracks for TV-shows like Bones and Grey’s Anatomy – and it’s captured perfectly by the organic, POV-style video shot everywhere from Hawaii, Stockholm and NYC by Ted Malmros (yes, Shout Out Louds’ bass player).

So go ahead and enjoy drifting off on your very own introspective voyage with Little Children –the only children you would actually want to have join you on an airplane.