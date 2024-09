I’m a British photographer and rabbit lover. When I moved to NYC in February 2011 for work, I didn’t get homesick but I really missed my pet rabbit in London. To remedy this, I decided to visit some American rabbit shows and get some kind of bunny fix. What I ended up with is a bunch of photographs of chubby rabbits from shows in Washington State, Ohio, New York, Massachusettes and Pennsylvania.

See more of Leanne’s work here and here.