Radiohead Have Announced Live Shows for 2016

Radiohead will play live shows in 2016 in support of their still untitled ninth studio album, with dates so far unveiled for NOS Alive festival in Portugal, OpenAir St. Gallen in Switzerland, and Primavera in Spain, where they will join LCD Soundsystem, Tame Impala, PJ Harvey, Animal Collective, Brian Wilson and more.

There has been plenty of news regarding Radiohead these last few months. They unveiled a James Bond song which was written and recorded for the film Spectre, but was rejected in favour of the Sam Smith number that ended up accompanying it. And back in October they set up a new company in advance of their ninth album (something they have done with both of their previous records).

Videos by VICE

All this shapes the rumour mill quite nicely for whether the band will be one of the headliners at this year’s Glastonbury festival, or even a secret headliner, like they were back in 2011.

For now, maybe read our live review of Yorke’s Paris show last November, titled Thom Yorke: The Original Sadboy.