BEEF ALERT: Rage Against the Machine Have Apologized for Inspiring Limp Bizkit

There is not a single person born after the Year of Our Lord 1980 who hasn’t, at one point, pissed off their parents by blasting Limp Bizkit at a volume so loud it could circle the earth four times. I mean, this is the band that brought us “Nookie,” a nu metal cover of George Michael’s “Faith,” and an entire album named after the human anus—then performed a live medley with Christina Aguilera at the MTV Video Music Awards. How many other modern rock bands could say the same?

Another thing about Limp Bizkit is that they are often known to launch into Rage Against the Machine’s 1992 classic “Killing in the Name” during their live shows. In fact, they’ve covered it over 100 times, and during a performance in New York in 2014, frontman and expert baseball cap wearer Fred Durst dedicated it to the “rap-rock band that started this shit.” Later on in the song, he added, “When I first heard this song, that shit hit me right the fuck here,” and pointed to his heart.

Sadly for Fred, his is a one-way love affair. Rage Against the Machine’s bassist Tim Commerford—who was once arrested for crashing the stage during Limp Bizkit’s speech at the VMAs in 2000 and scaling the backdrop—has taken it upon himself to issue an apology for helping bring Limp Bizkit’s brand of rap metal into the world to the joy of millions.

“I do apologize for Limp Bizkit,” he said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, “I really do. I feel really bad that we inspired such bullshit.”

He followed up by displaying a complete lack of awareness that Limp Bizkit are still an active, touring band with an upcoming album titled Stampede of the Disco Elephants and everything.

“They’re gone, though,” he adds, “That’s the beautiful thing. There’s only one left, and that’s Rage, and as far as I’m concerned, we’re the only one that matters.”

A bit rich tbh considering Rage Against the Machine haven’t released an album since 2002. Besides, if they’re going to apologize for influencing anybody it should probably be Audioslave.

Now let’s all listen to the best beef song of all time, the sound of an entire angry generation, which is not by Rage Against the Machine.