Scandi Synth-pop Singer Raindear Talks Extremism, Love, and What Sets Her Apart from the Pack

Videos by VICE

Her new track “Veins,” premiering above, sounds classically Swedish—clean-cut and vocally elastic—but then comes the heavy bass, the light-hearted synths runs during the bridge, and an epic chorus that surges through and ties everything together. We talked to the newcomer about what type of drug her music feels like, right extremists, and how to look “nice,” some of the time. Check out “Veins,” below, as well as the premiere of the dark disco delicious WTNSS Remix, below.

Noisey: How did you get started in music?

It was always very natural for me to get in to music as both of my parents are professional musicians, so I’ve been very inspired by them and started singing before I can even remember. I also wrote songs at a very early age, which was my favorite thing in the world.

What makes your music different than other artists of the same genre coming out of Sweden?

I think I stand out cause, unlike many others within the electro genre, I don’t hide a boring singer-songwriter sound behind cool techniques or currently hyped stuff. I think my melodies and compositions are unique and cool as they are and would still be even they were acoustic or from another era. But don’t get me wrong; there are still some TRUE Gods coming out of Sweden’s electro scene that I look up to massively!

If your music were any type of drug, drink, or food, what would it be?

I would say acid, melon, and champagne.

What is “Veins” about?

“Veins” is about the kind of destructive love that is almost warlike and addictive and comes from a very dark place inside of you. It’s about how we can feel connected to people who have the power to ruin everything for you if they want. Kind of like drugs, but people.

How do you feel about becoming popular in America? Is this ultimately a goal of yours?

It’s definitely my wish to become popular in America. I love it there and you’ve got a lot of people I want reach out to. It’s a big dream to get my music to a large audience there.

Your music toys with themes of wars, cults, and greed. How did you wind up focused on these subjects?

I don’t really plan on what to focus on, I just write about whatever’s on my mind. Lately, there have been a lot of right extremist winds growing in our world and it would have been weird not to be concerned about it. Also, I find it fascinating how we through history have fallen in to the same patterns over and over and it leaves me questioning humanity. My lyrics can often be seen from both very small and very big perspectives.





You have a really unique sense of style. Can you talk about your jewelry and some of your go-to outfits/designers?

I guess I’m just creative in general and I manage to look nice some of the time.

I like “clashes”—especially the ones between a gypsy or tribal look combined with more of a classic look. Anything gothic is also my favorite: dark/wine red lips! My favorite jewelry brand is Gypsy East, who have made me some awesome flower crowns to wear on stage. I also like different brands here and there, but other than that, vintage is the way to go.

As you learn more and more about being a professional musician in 2015, what have you discovered about the music industry that you love? What have you discovered that you hate?

I love how I’m getting better every day; my live shows, my producing skills, my singing. I’m learning every day and it’s such a kick looking back at yourself like a year or two go, when you thought you were at your best, and realize you’ve developed so much! Great feeling. What I hate is the stress, the endless expenses for everything, and the waiting around.



Does the music industry function differently in Sweden than in the States?

Not really, but there are some things that are different. We can sometimes get financial support from different organizations to do a project, which is great but difficult to get. Other than that it’s all the same; you risk everything you have to follow your dream and you sometimes feel you have no security at all.



What can we expect from your debut album?

You can expect a personal and uncompromising album that consists of tracks made out of stuff that has always been floating around in space, but just landed in my world and in my songs. I can also specifically promise you some epic “Japanese dance hooks” to dream away to, cause that’s what I love the most.



Mathias Rosenzweig is on Twitter. Follow him!