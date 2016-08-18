Freddie Gibbs Has Been Charged with Sexual Assault (UPDATED)

A photo posted by Kane (@freddiegibbs) on May 4, 2016 at 11:13am PDT

Earlier this year, US rapper Freddie Gibbs was arrested in France after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman during his tour in Vienna in July 2015. Gibbs has now been formally charged with the assault, and could face up to ten years in prison.

According to the US Metro, a spokesperson for Vienna’s criminal court explained that Gibbs spiked the victim, commenting: “He is alleged to have administered knock-out drops to a woman and then have abused her sexually while she was in a defenseless state.”

In a statement from Gibbs’s lawyer, the rapper maintains his innocence. “While Freddy Gibbs was charged with an offense today, it remains only an allegation,” the statement read. “It does not in any way change the actual fact that Freddie Gibbs is 100% innocent… As the investigation and process continues, Mr. Gibbs remains hopeful that a thorough, searching, and complete investigation will reveal the actual facts, including the absence of any scientific, physical, or credible evidence implicating him, thereby paving the way for his exoneration and return to his family and one-year old child.”

Gibbs himself has yet to comment.

UPDATE (August 18): Freddie Gibbs has been released on bail, and his lawyer has issued another statement. Read the full statement below:

“Freddie Gibbs was released today on bail. We believe this is the first step toward his eventual exoneration and vindication. We are pleased and thankful that the Court recognized the same trust and confidence we have in Freddie that justified his release. Immediately after his release I spoke with Freddie who expressed his heartfelt appreciation and thanks for the overwhelming outpouring of support he has received. Yesterday’s charge remains only an allegation, and it does not in any way change the actual facts that Freddie Gibbs is 100% innocent. As he has done with his bail request, he continues to pursue every available means to demonstrate that he is absolutely innocent and that he has been both belatedly and wrongly accused. As the investigation and process continues, Mr. Gibbs remains hopeful that a thorough, searching and complete investigation will reveal the actual facts, including the absence of any scientific, physical, or credible evidence implicating him, thereby paving the way for his exoneration and return to his family and one-year old child. In accordance with Austrian procedure Mr. Gibbs has not as yet had the opportunity to provide the authorities and the Court with the substantial and compelling exonerating evidence that he has compiled. Through counsel Mr. Freddie Gibbs has consistently remained fully cooperative with law enforcement offices and judicial systems in both France and Austria and will continue to do so.”