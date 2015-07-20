Rapper Joey Bada$$ Defends Bill Cosby From Rape Allegations

Photo by Benjamin Thomson

Today, rapper Joey BadA$$ took to Twitter today to defend Bill Cosby from the sexual assault allegations he has been named in. The alleged assaults go back as far as 1960, however no formal charge has been brought up against Cosby, although multiple women have come forward over the past fifteen years.

Videos by VICE

A recent article in the New York Times analyzed a ten year old deposition they obtained, pointing out that Cosby admitted to using drugs to seduce women. Joey Badass however believes there’s more to the story than what the media is presenting, and goes so far as to suggest the media is “brainwashing” readers as shown in his recent tweets: