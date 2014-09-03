Watch RATKING’s New Video for “So It Goes”

New York’s RATKING delivered one of the year’s most exciting projects earlier this year with So It Goes. Now, Noisey is happy to premiere the video for the title track, which you can watch above. The clip, which was directed by Andrew Kass and co-directed by Ahmen Klink, features Wiki and Hak spitting hard before producer Sporting Life in front of a bunch of skuzzed out and broken down television sets, feeling kind of like a VHS you might find at a garage sale. The group hits the road soon with Run the Jewels. Catch ’em below:

9/5/14 – Signal Kitchen – Burlington, VT

9/11/14 – Rifflandia Festival – Victoria, BC

10/17/14 – Los Globos – Los Angeles, CA

10/18/14 – Treasure Island – San Francisco, CA

11/01/14 – 9:30 Club – Washington, D.C. *

11/02/14 – Jefferson Theater – Charlottesville, VA *

11/03/14 – Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC *

11/04/14 – The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA *

11/06/14 – Trees – Dallas, TX *

11/08/14 – Fitzgerald’s – Houston, TX *

11/10/14 – Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ *

11/11/14 – Porters Pub – La Jolla, CA *

11/12/14 – The Glass House – Pomona, CA *

11/15/14 – Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR *

11/17/14 – Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT *

11/18/14 – Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO *

11/20/14 – Fine Line Music Cafe – Minneapolis, MN *

11/21/14 – Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI *

11/22/14 – Metro – Chicago, IL *

11/25/14 – St. Andrews Hall – Detroit, MI *

11/26/14 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON *

11/27/14 – Club Soda – Montreal, QC *

11/28/14 – Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA *

11/29/14 – Stage 48 – New York, NY *

* w/ Run The Jewels