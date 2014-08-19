VICE
We Sent Thumpers to a Boxing Gym

The concept of toughness might be one that’s gotten a bit lost in these times, as we wail about our flip flop blisters and getting a bit of lime juice in a papercut.

Sometimes it’s good to be reminded how to sweat until your t-shirt turns tie-dyed and your calves feel like clay.

#ToughasLeather is one of the challenges from Ray-Ban’s #TheOrderOfNeverHide campaign. If your band moniker is THUMPERS, people are going to assume either you were a big fan of the rabbit sidekick in Bambi, or you know how to deliver a swift upper cut alongside your alt. pop. So we thought we’d send the duo to a boxing gym to put them through their paces and get that lactic acid flowing.

Watch the video to see how John and Marcus did at sit ups, skip rope and sparring. If you think you could do better, prove it and join the #orderofneverhide at: ray-ban.com/orderofneverhide.

Don’t miss the epic non-secret party of the millennium. Get an invite and win a 4-star trip by completing the 5 challenges of the Order of Never Hide.

The 13th hour – London, October 25th

