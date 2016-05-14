Read Azealia Banks’ Essay on Blackness and Mental Health

Photo via Azealia Banks’ Twitter

It’s been kind of a wild month to be following what Azealia Banks has been doing. This past week, she used Twitter to target multiple people and groups, including Zayn Malik, Skai Jackson, and The UK’s grime scene, launching huge tirades against each. These actions caused a lot of push-back, including UK government considering whether or not to ban her from entering the country, as well as Twitter suspending her account. After trying to make a new account and having it deleted, she took to Instagram to write a long and thoughtful essay about what’s transpired recently and why she used the language she has against Zayn and others. She brings up points like how when she entered the music industry, many executives she ran into would criticize her appearance to levels that would other her, as well as what she sees as other artists trying to steal her art.

You can read the whole essay below.