Migrants Trying to Get to the UK From Calais Are Being Treated ‘Like Animals’

When talking to migrants in Calais who are trying to reach the UK, the one word that comes back without fail is “animal”. Everyone talks about being exhausted of living “like animals, not people”. On Saturday 450 of them, joined by activists and local people, demonstrated against being made to live like animals – or more specifically, they were protesting against the recent migrant camp evictions and police violence.

Between 500 and 1,000 migrants live in Calais at any one time, trying their luck at crossing over to the UK, sleeping rough in the city centre and in more remote parts of Calais dubbed “the jungle”. A police operation on the 2nd of July cleared the Salam refugee camp, where 600 migrants, including hunger strikers, had pitched their tents near a food distribution point. Most were taken to detention centres in the region and released over the next few days. An overwhelming majority have now returned, according to volunteers based in Calais, facing even more precarious living conditions.

“We all sleep on the floor, like chickens,” explained Ismail Khan, a Pakistani migrant who had been in Calais for two months. The comparison made his friend laugh. “Why are you laughing? I’m telling the truth.” They both fell silent. Ismail has tried crossing six or seven times hiding in the lorries, but got caught every time. “I feel very bad, we can’t get to England and it’s not a life here.”

As the march set off through town, it became apparent that the people of Calais don’t all agree on whether or not to welcome their refugee neighbours. A middle-aged woman shouted at the protesters, “It’s always gonna be war in their countries because their stupid-ass religion – I have to defend my country. Merde!”

Tayeb, a local resident who was protesting alongside the migrants for the first time, saw the incident and said, “See, all the mayor is doing is dividing Calaisians… this morning I really thought I should come to voice my anger, because this can’t last any longer.” The right-wing (UMP) mayor of Calais, Natacha Bouchard, controversially called on residents to rat out the location of migrant or activist squats on Facebook last October.

For most migrants, the conditions they’re living in are already so bad that they refuse to have their picture taken, because they would be embarrassed if their family saw. Their situation could be made even more difficult by a decree passed on Thursday by the municipality, barring the migrants from setting up temporary camps and occupying certain parts of the city from 9AM to midnight. Basically if they’re sat somewhere, or hanging out in one area that’s “barred”, the police can ask them to leave. The mayor argues that the “continued and regular presence by individuals and groups… is disturbing public order”. Though not explicitly naming migrants, it’s fairly obvious that the move targets the refugee population.

“In my opinion, it’s discriminatory because all the places listed are frequented by migrants,” Clémence Gautier-Pongelard, a legal practitioner working with the Plateforme Service aux Migrants, said. “The recent evictions have added even more insecurity to a very difficult situation in the first place,” she added. “Migrants are wandering all day carrying their belongings and their tents because they’re worried police might take them.”

As the procession went past the twon hall, a dog decided to take a shit – “a shit for you Bouchard!” said one of the protesters.

Tayeb used to work for the Red Cross in the Sangatte refugee camp that was cleared in 2002, and said he was revolted by the general lack of empathy from the local people. “It’s terrible to leave people outside like this with absolutely nothing. People will pick up abandoned dogs on the side of the roads and bring them to shelters, but here, if a refugee falls to the ground, apart from volunteers, nobody will react. It’s hopeless.”

Though the Salam camp was officially cleared for hygiene reasons, for Philippe Wannesson, a local activist and blogger, the health and safety situation has gotten even worse. “People are spread out in remote parts of the city, and those in the centre of town are kicked out by police every morning, sometimes sleeping with no tent under the rain.”

“The more difficult and precarious the situation is for the migrants, the more impatient they are to get the fuck away from here, so they take more and more risks,” Philippe added, pointing that in the past week alone, two migrants were seriously injured trying to cross.

Ali, originally from Kuwait, but who became stateless after the Gulf war, has spent the last two months trying to get to the UK. “It’s very difficult… now I’m tired,” he said. He’s decided to ask for asylum in France instead, but claims can take up to six months to be processed. While he waits, he has to live on the street. “I want a life in France, a life like a normal person, not an animal. I’m not an animal,” he said.

As the march came to an end, migrants and protesters were directed towards a squat that has just been opened. “In a way, it’s symbolic that the protest ends here. It reminds us all that these people are homeless,” Cécile, a Médecin du Monde coordinator, said.

Migrants checked out the space – a disused factory – while supplies of food, blankets, water are unloaded by volunteers. Living arrangements in the squat were organised and football matches planned for the next day. A glimpse into a normality of sorts, but for how long? Six riot police vans were parked two streets away – the squat was under threat before it had even been properly set up. If the recent months are anything to go by, the migrants will be looking for a shelter again before long – somewhere to stay as they wait to find a permanent home.

