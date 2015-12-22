Rebstar’s Remix of Nomad’s “Fakka Me Mej” is a Lyrical Attack on Pretty Much Everything

A few months back, we premiered a track called “Fakka Me Mej” by a trap-punk Swede called Nomad. It was probably the meanest, most furious track and video we’d gotten our hands on in a long, long time—so it’s kind of impressive that somebody managed to actually make a version even more lethal than the original. Enter Rebstar: Sweden’s law-school-dropout-turned-rapper who just took “Fakka Me Mej”, remixed it and spat out something hard-hitting and seriously heavy.

If you don’t know Rebstar, you’re about to get to know him pretty well in the next few months. He recently dropped his debut EP, You Know Nothing About Love, and collaborated with Trey Songz, Boi-1da T-Minus, Drake, Abel Tesfaye and Rich Boy; his debut track, “Reputation”, kind of blew up online; and in the Spring, he’ll be hitting the road for a tour in both Europe and North America. Despite the hype he’s already gained, though, we personally think this remix is the most memorable introduction to him you could possibly get.

Rebstar’s raps on “Fakka Me Mej” attack from all sides. He criticizes racism in Sweden with lines like ‘I’m always reppin’ overseas, as soon as I’m home, I ain’t even considered a Swede’ and ‘I’ll probably win a Grammy before they give me a Grammi’; he aggressively asserts his swagger by telling us ‘my lawyer, he know the President’; and he makes sure we know his raps are lethal by spitting at us that ‘my words are infectious… I think I just gave this beat syphilis’. He even ends his shrill offense on pretty much everything by recommending, ‘I got some advice: go kill yourself’—just in case anyone was still doubting Rebstar’s bold and mean potential for greatness.

Basically, Rebstar took Nomad’s fiery track and blew it up into an unapologetic, ball-busting explosion. Brace yourself and check it out below.