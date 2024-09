Red Fang’s Bloody New Video for “Shadows” Is a Northwestern ‘Predator’

Image via YouTube

In tandem with the announcement of their new album Only Ghosts (out October 14 vias Relapse), Portland’s beer-obsessed stoner rockers Red Fang have released a new video for the album’s first single, “Shadows.” It’s a comedic reimagination of Predator that’s just as violent.

It’s best not to give away the plot points but long story short, a theft of the band’s PBR cooler eventually turns a camping trip in the woods of Oregon into all-out warfare and bloody revenge. The moral here is maybe not to mess with nerds. They’re a vindictive sort.

Watch the “Shadows” video below.

RED FANG Live:

September 22 Portland, OR Northwest Hesh Fest

September 26 Brighton, UK Concorde 2

September 27 London, UK Koko

September 28 Bristol, UK Bierkeller

September 29 Leeds, UK Leeds Stylus

September 30 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy 2

October 2 Birmingham, UK Institute2

October 3 Glasgow, UK Garage

October 4 Newcastle, UK Riverside

October 5 Southampton, UK Engine Rooms

October 7 Athens, Greece Desert Fest

October 9 Paris, France Trabendo

October 10 Munich, Germany Strom

October 11 Vienna, Austria Szene Wien

October 12 Berlin, Germany Huxleys

October 13 Cologne, Germany Essigfabrik

October 14 Antwerp, Belgium Desert Fest

October 15 Leipzig, Germany Conne Island

October 16 Hamburg, Germany Markethalle

October 18 Odense, Denmark Posten

October 19 Oslo, Norway John Dee

October 20 Stockholm, Sweden Debaser Medis

October 21 Malmo, Sweden KB

October 22 Munster, Germany Skater’s Place

October 23 Karlsruhe, Germany Substage

October 24 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg (OZ)



November 18 San Francisco, CA Slim’s

November 19 Pomona, CA Glasshouse

November 20 Los Angeles, CA Teragram Ballroom

November 22 San Diego, CA Casbah

November 23 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge

November 25 Austin, TX Mohawk

November 26 Dallas, TX Three Links

November 27 Houston, TX Warehouse Studio

November 29 Atlanta, GA Masquerade (Hell)

November 30 Durham, NC Motorco

December 1 Washington, DC Rock and Roll Hotel

December 2 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

December 3 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

December 4 Boston, MA The Sinclair

December 5 New York, NY Mercury Lounge

December 7 Pittsburgh, PA Spirit Lounge

December 8 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom

December 9 Detroit, MI El Club

December 10 Chicago, IL Metro

December 11 Bloomington, IL Castle Theater

December 13 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

December 14 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

December 15 Boise, ID Neurolux

December 16 Seattle, WA Showbox



