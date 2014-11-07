‘Reely and Truly’ Is Tyrone Lebon’s New Film About Photography

​

Grolsch Filmworks, DoBeDo and Somesuch present a new documentary, Reely and Truly, from director Tyrone Lebon. The half hour-long film looks at over a dozen contemporary photographers’ practices, including Juergen Teller, Nobuyoshi Araki, Petra Collins, Mario Sorrenti and more.

Shooting in a loose cinéma vérité style, Tyrone Lebon flips convention on its head and places photographers themselves in front of his lens. Lebon intercuts the worlds of his subjects with one another, giving their artistic pursuits a commonality that wouldn’t otherwise be obvious.