Wanna See Someone Wee in Rejjie Snow’s Mouth?

Wanna see someone piss on Rejjie Snow’s face? Well, step right up, buddy! You’re sick. But you’ve come to the right place. He’s just released the video for “Blakkst Skn” and while the meaning is open to interpretation (why does he turn gold? Do woman heal him? How did he end up in the sewer?), it features someone weeing in Rejjie’s mouth. It’s a pretty wild watch.

If, for some reason, you haven’t already heard “Blakkst Skn”, it’s the track by Rejjie that features Rae Morris. Of the track’s creation, Rejjie says “I just found myself staring at walls for the whole day. After I got to the last wall I saw a lady who for some reason I noticed had a black face but her bottom half was white. As I began to ponder I asked her ‘hey lady why is yo skin so black’ & she simply replied ‘the blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice’ so I wrote the song that evening”. So there’s that. Watch below: