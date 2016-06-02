Medical Examiner Confirms That Prince Died of an Accidental Opioid Overdose



The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that Prince died of an accidental opiate overdose. He was found dead at Paisley Park on April 21 at the age of 57.

Initial autopsies were apparently inconclusive and officials had asked for patience in determining the precise cause of death, despite suggestions from inside and outside the Prince camp that painkillers played a role. The report confirms that the drug in question was Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can be up to 100 times more powerful than morphene.

