Rick Ross Arrested on Kidnapping and Assault Charges, Denied Bail

According to the Associated Press, rapper and former correctional officer Rick Ross was arrested at his Fayette County, GA at 6:30 AM on June 24 for assault and kidnapping charges. He was aprehended by the U.S. Marhsals Service fugitive task force, and is now currently being held in custody in Fayette County. Law enforcement sources told TMZ the assault charge is for a pistol-whipping, and the kidnapping charge is because the man was allegedly not allowed to leave the house.

A release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says the following: “On June 7, 2015 the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation regarding an assault which occurred at a residence on Highway 279 in Fayetteville, Ga. The investigation revealed William Roberts and Nadrian James as suspects responsible for the assault. On June 24, 2015, members of the U.S. Marshalls Southeastern Regional Task Force executed arrest warrants on William Roberts and Nadrian James. They were arrested in Fayetteville, Georgia without incident as a result of this investigation.”

UPDATE: Rick Ross has been denied bail. According to the warrant obtained by Billboard, “Subject did assault the victim, Jonathan Zamudio, (twice), with a handgun, specifically a Glock 17, 9mm, black in color, and in doing so caused two chipped teeth, jaw injury, neck injury, and multiple scratches and contusions. The victim lost the use of his jaw and is restricted to soft foods and liquid diet only as result of not being able to chew food.”

