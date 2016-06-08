Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and Wale Just Dropped a Track Together Called “Make It Work”



It was only a few months back that Meek Mill defiantly took to Instagram to say tell Wale “U not MMG NOMORE!” The back-and-forth between the two had kicked off again—this time Wale had said that Meek’s criticism of Drake was unnecessary and/or silly—and Meek had, apparently had enough.

Right, but keep up, because back in March Wale said that the two “have some great chemistry” and that he wanted him to collaborate on “200Hunnit” from his forthcoming Self Made Vol. 4. So, thawing relations, possibly an olive branch of some sort.

Well, looks like Rick Ross himself stepped in at some point, because Ross, Wale, and Meek all feature together on “Make it Work” which just dropped this afternoon. The track itself isn’t groundbreaking, but you can entertain yourself by imagining the two in a studio together trying to record the track while Rick Ross plays the father figure.

