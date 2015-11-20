Hurry Guys! Rihanna Has Dropped an Album Teaser Website That Kinda Just Mocks Your Desperation

Yesterday, Rihanna – whose mysterious album release date has basically become the forthcoming rapture for fundamental pop hardcores – tweeted a link alongside these words: “Excited to share this with you!!” Clocks stopped, dogs muted, rain began to fall upwards, pigs flew patterns in the sky and Piers Morgan said something we all agreed with. Rihanna’s Anti was here.

Understandably, we all clicked the link. And then we landed on a weird website. This wasn’t iTunes. This wasn’t Spotify. This wasn’t, dare I say it, TIDAL. And the website simply read, “Patience, you’ll hear her voice when it’s time.” Which is basically the millennial equivalent of the late Michael Winner squawking “Calm down dear!” through your laptop screen, then reaching his arm out and slapping you in the face with a trout.

The website is powered by Samsung and encourages you to access it using your Samsung phone. That doesn’t result in hidden content just yet, but we presume it will in good time, right? Surely. Billboard have reported that more details about Rihanna’s collaboration with Samsung will be revealed at the American Music Awards this Sunday. So y’all hardcore Samsung superfans are gonna have to wait a hot minute.

There’s also still rumours abound that RiRi is going to drop the record via, dare I say it, TIDAL, which would make sense because she’s an artist-shareholder. So all in all, this is basically non-news for Rihanna fans, but relatively exciting news for you Samsung and TIDAL fans. Or should I say, you Samsung fans and you Tidal fan.

Visit the mysterious website here.