Watch Rihanna Dance Through the Palace of Versailles in Dior’s ‘Secret Garden IV’

This spring Rihanna made fashion world history as the first black woman ever to be selected as the face of Dior. The Parisian house has offered teasers and trailers of its Rihanna campaign all month, but we get a better look today with the release of “Secret Garden IV,” a four-minute short film directed by Madonna and Lady Gaga collaborator Steve Klein. In it the singer tiptoes through an eerily empty Palace of Versailles at night, serving face in a series of breathtaking gowns.

The clip also offers a tantalizing snippet of a new Rihanna cut rumored to be titled “A Night” with production that samples Florence + the Machine’s moody “Only If for a Night,” off the British art-pop stars’ 2011 sophomore album Ceremonials. It remains to be seen whether “A Night” will be featured on Riri’s long-awaited R8 project. Watch “Secret Garden IV” in full below.