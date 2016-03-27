Rihanna Released a Video of Drake’s ANTI World Tour Guest Spot In Miami

Are you bummed you didn’t grab tickets for Rihanna’s ANTI World Tour? Luckily, Rihanna looks out for all of us, and today she shared a new video of her recent stop in Miami. Even better than just a nicely shot live video is that none other than Drake was in attendance for the show. During her performance of “Work,” Aubrey comes out for his verse in the song, the two of them bouncing off each other well. Afterwards, he busts out a quick version of “Jumpman,” much to the excitement of the crowd. Hopefully it won’t be the last pro-shot video we see from the tour, but for now it’ll hold us over quite nicely.