Finally, Watch Rihanna and Drake’s New Video for “Work”

At one point it almost felt like Rihanna’s “Work” video was the only clue that her eight solo release ANTI still existed. Rumored to be shooting as far back as early January, news of “Work” sprang back up after she and Drake were spotted shooting scenes in Toronto. And lawd, after a long wait it’s finally here. Filmed by Director X, the video flips popular Toronto Caribbean restaurant The Real Jerk into a club as Rihanna wines among a troupe of dancehall queens while Drake tries his very best to keep up. The visual also calls back X’s work on Sean Paul’s “Get Busy” as the dimly lit set highlight Toronto’s West Indian roots while paying homage to the once frequent dancehall jams in the city.

Then, since honestly one video isn’t enough, the video cuts to a pink hotel room and the whole damn song plays over again while Rihanna and Drake serenade each other and dance for each other etc. etc. You can never listen to this song just once anyway, so thanks to director Tim Erem for giving the song a second video. Choose which one fits your GIF mood the best as needed. Watch the videos below:

Jabbari Weekes once sprained his leg dancing to “Bad Man Forward, Bad Man, Pull Up.” Follow him on Twitter.