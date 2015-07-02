VICE
Yo! Rihanna Murders Everyone in the Video for “Bitch Better Have My Money”

Just when the verse from “Bitch Better Have My Money” was starting to evaporate from our heads, Rihanna has gone and dropped a violent seven-minute video, and unless you ply your trade in gang warfare, it’s probably NSFW.

The whole thing is basically a super clear message to all music industry accountants out there: If you don’t do my books properly, I will put your wife in a suitcase, kill her, kill you, then smoke a cigarette with all your blood on my face. It’s the type of visuals we’ve come to expect from Rihanna’s co-directors Megaforce, who have a rep for making 30 feet CGI pornstars bone houses in their previous videos.

“Bitch Better Have My Money” even features a cameo from Mads Mikkelsen, which is great because after Hannibal got canceled I was well worried he might pop up on a fruit stall in Eastenders.

Anyway, Rihanna got paid. Watch below.

