Ringo Deathstarr’s Video for “Stare at the Sun” Stars Dogs Dressed as Humans

This is the best music video we’ve seen in some time. Mostly because it doesn’t involve any humans, but just dogs dressed as humans. For some this is an actual nightmare, for us it’s a dream! A Corgi in a shearling leather vest humping a plastic horse in a hot pink wig? Uh yes! A pearl-necklaced Chihuahua in pale pink gazing at the viewer with baleful, wet eyes? Oh the pathos!

“It’s humans going animal, portrayed by animals playing humans,” explains director Thomas Humphreys & the Blackmagic Rollercoaster Gang.

Musically Ringo Deathstarr hit a very sweet spot: the Austin trio’s influences include Helmet and Cocteau Twins and as such, on “Stare at the Sun” they anchor the sweetly forlorn vocals of Alex with a driving rhythm section with balls bigger than the most weirdly overgrown Great Dane. It’s a single lifted from their current LP Pure Mood which boasts monster riffs and boy-girl harmonies warm enough to cuddle. They’re now on tour in the US and Europe for the rest of their natural born lives so you should go see them ASAP.

And just for your info here’s a list of the all-star cast: Mr. Pringles, Martin, Ruth Bader Basketball, Baxter, Ava, Horse, Hazy, Buddha, Dagger, Mobley, Bilbo Waggins, Stella & Riley.

Ringo Deathstarr Tour Dates with Future Death

FEB 16 – Austin TX @ Barracuda

FEB 18 – El Paso TX @ Lowbrow Palace

FEB 19 – Phoenix AZ @ Rebel Lounge

FEB 20 – Fullerton CA @ Slide Bar

FEB 21 – Los Angeles CA @ The Echo

FEB 22 – San Diego CA @ Soda Bar

FEB 23 – Davis CA @ Third Space Art Collective

FEB 24 – San Francisco CA @ Noise Pop Fest at Bottom Of The Hill

FEB 25 – Portland OR @ Star Theater

FEB 26 – Vancouver BC @ The Hindenburg

FEB 27 – Seattle WA @ The Sunset

FEB 29 – Salt Lake City UT @ Urban Lounge

MAR 1 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

MAR 2 – Omaha, NE @ The Reverb

MAR 3 – St. Paul MN Turf Club

MAR 4 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

MAR 5 – Dayton, OH @ Canal Public House

UK & EUROPEAN TOUR



MAR 9 – Birmingham UK @ Sunflower Lounge

MAR 10 – Oxford UK @ Bullingdon Arms

MAR 11 – London UK @ Oslo

MAR 12 – Manchester UK @ Cosmosis Festival

MAR 13 – Leicester UK @ The Cookie

MAR 15 – Dunkerque FR @ Les 4ECLUSES

MAR 16 – Paris FR @ Maison Sage

MAR 17 – Bordeaux FR @ Iboat

MAR 18 – Zaragoza ES @ La Lata de Bobillas

MAR 19 – Barcelona ES @ Sidecar

MAR 20 – Madrid ES @ Siroco

MAR 21 – Lisbon, PT @ Sabotage Club

MAR 22 – Lyons FR @ Le Sonic

MAR 23 – Dudingen CH @ Bad Bonnie

MAR 24 – Martigny CH @ Les Caves Du Manoir

MAR 25 – Strasbourg FR @ TBA

MAR 27 – Pesaro IT @ Stazione Gauss

MAR 28 – Bologna IT @ Freak Out

MAR 29 – Gent, BE @ Video

MAR 30 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory



USA APRIL TOUR

APR 4 – Kingston NY @ BSP

APR 5 – Toronto ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

APR 6 – Cleveland OH @ Beachland Tavern

APR 7 – Washington DC @ Comet Ping Pong

APR 8 – Asbury Park NJ @ The Saint

APR 9 – Wilkes Barre PA @ The Other Side

APR 11 – Atlanta GA @ 529