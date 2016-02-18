Ringo Deathstarr’s Video for “Stare at the Sun” Stars Dogs Dressed as Humans

This is the best music video we’ve seen in some time. Mostly because it doesn’t involve any humans, but just dogs dressed as humans. For some this is an actual nightmare, for us it’s a dream! A Corgi in a shearling leather vest humping a plastic horse in a hot pink wig? Uh yes! A pearl-necklaced Chihuahua in pale pink gazing at the viewer with baleful, wet eyes? Oh the pathos!
“It’s humans going animal, portrayed by animals playing humans,” explains director Thomas Humphreys & the Blackmagic Rollercoaster Gang.
Musically Ringo Deathstarr hit a very sweet spot: the Austin trio’s influences include Helmet and Cocteau Twins and as such, on “Stare at the Sun” they anchor the sweetly forlorn vocals of Alex with a driving rhythm section with balls bigger than the most weirdly overgrown Great Dane. It’s a single lifted from their current LP Pure Mood which boasts monster riffs and boy-girl harmonies warm enough to cuddle. They’re now on tour in the US and Europe for the rest of their natural born lives so you should go see them ASAP.
And just for your info here’s a list of the all-star cast: Mr. Pringles, Martin, Ruth Bader Basketball, Baxter, Ava, Horse, Hazy, Buddha, Dagger, Mobley, Bilbo Waggins, Stella & Riley.
Ringo Deathstarr Tour Dates with Future Death
FEB 16 – Austin TX @ Barracuda
FEB 18 – El Paso TX @ Lowbrow Palace
FEB 19 – Phoenix AZ @ Rebel Lounge
FEB 20 – Fullerton CA @ Slide Bar
FEB 21 – Los Angeles CA @ The Echo
FEB 22 – San Diego CA @ Soda Bar
FEB 23 – Davis CA @ Third Space Art Collective
FEB 24 – San Francisco CA @ Noise Pop Fest at Bottom Of The Hill
FEB 25 – Portland OR @ Star Theater
FEB 26 – Vancouver BC @ The Hindenburg
FEB 27 – Seattle WA @ The Sunset
FEB 29 – Salt Lake City UT @ Urban Lounge
MAR 1 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
MAR 2 – Omaha, NE @ The Reverb
MAR 3 – St. Paul MN Turf Club
MAR 4 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
MAR 5 – Dayton, OH @ Canal Public House
UK & EUROPEAN TOUR
MAR 9 – Birmingham UK @ Sunflower Lounge
MAR 10 – Oxford UK @ Bullingdon Arms
MAR 11 – London UK @ Oslo
MAR 12 – Manchester UK @ Cosmosis Festival
MAR 13 – Leicester UK @ The Cookie
MAR 15 – Dunkerque FR @ Les 4ECLUSES
MAR 16 – Paris FR @ Maison Sage
MAR 17 – Bordeaux FR @ Iboat
MAR 18 – Zaragoza ES @ La Lata de Bobillas
MAR 19 – Barcelona ES @ Sidecar
MAR 20 – Madrid ES @ Siroco
MAR 21 – Lisbon, PT @ Sabotage Club
MAR 22 – Lyons FR @ Le Sonic
MAR 23 – Dudingen CH @ Bad Bonnie
MAR 24 – Martigny CH @ Les Caves Du Manoir
MAR 25 – Strasbourg FR @ TBA
MAR 27 – Pesaro IT @ Stazione Gauss
MAR 28 – Bologna IT @ Freak Out
MAR 29 – Gent, BE @ Video
MAR 30 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
USA APRIL TOUR
APR 4 – Kingston NY @ BSP
APR 5 – Toronto ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
APR 6 – Cleveland OH @ Beachland Tavern
APR 7 – Washington DC @ Comet Ping Pong
APR 8 – Asbury Park NJ @ The Saint
APR 9 – Wilkes Barre PA @ The Other Side
APR 11 – Atlanta GA @ 529