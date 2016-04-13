Ringo Starr Cancels North Carolina Show Over Transgender Bathroom Law



Photo via Facebook

Ringo Starr is the latest artist to speak out against North Carolina’s controversial “Public Facilities Privacy & Security Act,” canceling a forthcoming All Starr Tour show slated for the Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary on June 18. The news comes just days after Bruce Springsteen and Bryan Adams nixed their own shows in the state in protest of the law, which requires individuals to use restrooms that correspond to their birth sex.

Known as HB2, the law has drawn harsh criticism since it was signed last month by North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory.

“I’m sorry to disappoint my fans in the area, but we need to take a stand against this hatred,” Starr said in a release. “Spread peace and love.”

You can read the full statement below, via Starr’s Facebook.