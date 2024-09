No matter what music video you watch, the production that goes into it winds up being pretty goofy. Whether it’s a rapper with a ton of cars, or a staged sensual moment, on the other side of what you see is a crew of production workers hammering out every fine detail. Robyn and La Bagatelle Magique show how ridiculous it gets, in “Love Is Free.” Robyn and guest singer Maluca wander around sets, drastically changing the initial meaning of the song. Reality is as malleable as ever.