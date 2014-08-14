Rockets and Revenge – Part 12

At 8AM on Friday August 8, the first 72-hour ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to hold expired. Almost immediately, Gaza militants fired rockets into Israel, with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) responding with missile strikes and artillery barrages. Over the next two days, militants in Gaza and the IDF traded fire that once again left civilians caught in the conflict and forced to pay the price for the breakdown of negotiations in Cairo.



VICE News correspondent Henry Langston travelled to Nuseirat refugee camp, where a mosque had been hit by a missile strike, leaving three dead and another trapped in the rubble as locals were wondering why they had been targeted.