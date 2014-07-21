Rockets and Revenge – Part 6

As the Israeli bombardment and invasion of the Gaza strip continues – and militants continue to launch crude rockets into Israel – there’s relative quiet in the other Palestinian territory, the West Bank. With the conflict focused on the Hamas-run Gaza strip, it’s easy to forget the West Bank used to be one of the focal points of resistance against the state of Israel. That may still be the case, but today in the West Bank, there are no rockets being fired into Israel and few demonstrations compared to Jerusalem.

Palestinian security forces, activists and ordinary Palestinians say this could quickly change. VICE News brings you to the restive city of Hebron, which has historically supported Hamas, to find out if, how, and for how long things can stay this way.