Rockets and Revenge – Part 7

For a few years, a young radical group of Israeli settlers in the West Bank have committed random acts of violence and vandalisation against Palestinians and their property to make them pay the price for affronting their way of life. They call themselves “Pricetaggers”, and they’ve largely avoided prosecution by Israeli authorities.

VICE News gets rare access to the young members of the Price Tag movement – at the homecoming of Moriah Goldberg, 20, who just finished a three-month sentence for throwing stones at Palestinians. She and her family remain proud of the act, even as the current conflict in Gaza was sparked after an all-too-familiar round of retributive violence.

Videos by VICE

Subscribe to VICE News

Follow VICE News on Twitter

Like VICE News on Facebook