NWA, Deep Purple, Cheap Trick, Chicago, and Steve Miller Are the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2016





The results are in, and this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have just been announced by the esteemed and often hilariously out-of-touch organization. The Class of 2016 will include: Deep Purple (you think they’ll play “Smoke on the Water” at the induction ceremony?), NWA (straight outta Compton and straight into the Hall of Fame), Cheap Trick (who can finally stop begging to be wanted), the aggressively lame soft rock stylings of Chicago, and Steve Miller, whose eponymous band is best known for juxtaposing the phrases “space cowboy” and “gangster of love” but who, upon reflection, has a serious stable of dad rock bangers.

NWA’s induction is the most interesting aspect of this year’s results, which are otherwise focused squarely on white dudes who fall within the yawning grey abyss between quasi-lame and pretty sweet. They’ll be joining Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, Run-D.M.C., Beastie Boys and Public Enemy as the institution’s sole representatives of hip-hop, a small but highly influential group whose impact on the cultural landscape is undeniable, but whose inclusion as hip hop artists inevitably kicks up hot debate every year. Keep in mind, Tupac Shakur becomes eligible for the ballot in 2017—next year’s debate will sure be fun to observe as the parameters around what constitutes “rock’n’roll” continue to blur.

Our condolences to Yes, Janet Jackson, The Cars, Nine Inch Nails, The Spinners, Chaka Khan, Chic, The Smiths, The J.B.’s, and Los Lobos. Better luck next year!

Here are some other bands that Noisey would like to suggest for the 2017 ballot.