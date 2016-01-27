Roll One Up and Let’s Get High: Wiz Khalifa Just Torched This Weed Freestyle of Adele’s “Hello”



Screenshot via YouTube

Smoking weed is dope. But listening to Adele’s smash hit “Hello” while smoking weed? That sounds like a nightmare. Nobody wants to be stoned and wallowing through that overproduced mess of emotions. If only there were a version that captured that familiar, soothing melody and also happened to be about rolling one up…

Enter Wiz Khalifa, ambassador of the sing-song, overly obvious weed lyric, who stopped by LA’s Power 106 and was asked, as per the custom, to freestyle on air. Many rappers might get asked to show they had bars for days over some classic beat, but Wiz’s challenge? Writing over “Hello.” I’m not sure anyone was prepared for what happened next, when he caught the song’s vibe so perfectly that he stumbled into his own smash hit. “Roll one up and let’s get hiiiiiiiiigh / I am trying to get friiiiiiiiied” he begins, becoming more certain as he goes along and realizes what he’s discovered. By the time we get to the first verse, Wiz is spitting pure fire: “I got a grinder, I got a bong / I got some weed so let’s make a song / I got some munchies we all get aloooooong.”

And it only keeps going. Wiz, who never met an opportunity to make a weed pun he couldn’t handle, dubs the song “Hella Os,” and blows everyone away. This might have begun as just a convenient stoner joke, but the end result is its own special kind of magic: Just when you thought “Hello” had long-since overstayed its welcome, it finds a way to get back on a roll. Watch the video below:

