Rose McGowan Just Dropped A Brilliant and Batshit Music Video

Rose McGowan is an icon. Most will remember her most vividly in films like The Doom Generation, Jawbreaker, and Scream, where her dark hair, thick lips and general air of “touch me and I will fucking end you” positioned her as the ultimate femme fatale. But, from making her directoral debut with Dawn last year, to maintaining her campaign for gender equality in Hollywood, to that time she went to the VMAs with Marilyn Manson with about five necklaces covering her butt – even off-screen Rose McGowan is a rare example of someone who just does whatever the fuck they want, however the fuck they want. Now, McGowan has delved into the world of music and released her first single under her own name.

“RM486” lands somewhere between Björk and Madonna, and is as close to “gothic pop” as it’s possible to get until Dani Filth decides to cover a Kylie Minogue song. The video was directed by Jonas Åkerlund – also behind Lady Gaga’s “Telephone” video – and styled by Swedish fashion maverick B. Åkerlund. Featuring everything from the Die Antwoord-style entirely white face of your nightmares, to nasal jewellery that would turn heads at an extreme body modification convention, “RM486” visually explores McGowan’s evolution from outsider, to Hollywood icon, to now.

In an interview with Nowness, McGowan says she has previously released music under different names and actually “always hated acting.”

“Not only did I not fit in, I didn’t want to fit in,” McGowan said. “I believe in civil disruption,” she continued, talking about the video, “I also think it’s important for bodies to be represented in a non-sexual manner, especially women’s bodies.”

Ironically, it’ll likely be taken down soon, because nipples – evil, evil nipples – so soak it up while you can: