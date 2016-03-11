Watch the First Music Video from Rostam, Formerly of Vampire Weekend

Ever since Rostam Batmanglij left Vampire Weekend a couple months ago, we’ve all been wondering where he would take his musical talents and in what form they would emerge. He’s now released music under just the name “Rostam,” and today he dropped the video for his new track “Gravity Don’t Pull Me.” The song features speedy electronic elements played over a slower beat, Rostam’s voice flowing prettily over the track. In the video he’s accompanied by a pair of interpretive dancers who put the sounds of the track into their bodies.