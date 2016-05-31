Hear Another Run The Jewels 3 Teaser and Get Unspeakably Psyched

Remember when El-P posted a shaky phone video of his speaker on Instagram last year and tagged it #RTJ3? All we heard was a heavy beat for seven seconds or so and still everyone lost their collective shit. We know now, of course, that RTJ3, the follow-up to 2014’s magnificent, punk-as-hell Run the Jewels 2, is dropping before 2016 is out.

Now here’s that same speaker playing another few seconds of audio. But now it’s a huge beat with El rapping over it! Turn your volume up at the very start and you can hear Killer Mike say roughly two words, as well. The verse actually sounds great and, yeah, El-P says he has a “unicorn horn for a cock.” Special.

Watch the video below and, go ahead, get psyched.