Run the Jewels Recaps a Wild Year in the “Angel Duster” Video

Run the Jewels 2 has been out a year as of this weekend, and the duo of El-P and Killer Mike have shared a new video to celebrate the wild ride. If you’ve never experienced the blistering, barely-controlled chaos of a Run the Jewels live show, the clip for album ender “Angel Duster,” directed by “Blockbuster Night Part 1” video editor Ryosuke Tanzawa, crams a healthy sampling of the madness into a five-minute stretch.

If you keep a watchful eye, you’ll catch appearances from tourmates Despot and Ratking’s Wiki, RTJ2 guests Zach de la Rocha, Gangsta Boo, and Travis Barker, UGK legend Bun B, Mass Appeal Records cofounder Nas, Outkast’s Big Boi, Beat Konducta Madlib, and tens of thousands of fans rightfully losing their shit. It’s amazing to think about how big this thing got in such a short period of time.

The video’s dedicated to the late great Rhymesayers rap phenom Eyedea and keyboardist Isaiah “Ikey” Owens, sideman for everyone from Mars Volta to Saul Williams to Mastodon. It’s Owens’ chilling solo that closes “Angel Duster,” but he passed away unexpectedly on tour with Jack White in Mexico shortly before the album’s release. RIP. Stream the video below.

