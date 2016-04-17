Run The Jewels Received a Bernie Sanders Introduction, and Brought Out Nas and Gary Clark Jr. For Their Coachella Performance

Photo via Timothy Norris

Last year was an insanely fruitful year for Killer Mike, bringing him close to presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and into the public eye even more. So really, what better way to cap off a stellar year for both him and his partner in crime El-P than by playing a monstrous set at this year’s Coachella. The two came packed with a whole bunch of surprises, the biggest of which was an actual introduction from none other than Bernie Sanders himself before the two got into their set. The crowd exploded, letting them bring out some killer surprises into the mix like inviting out Nas for “Made You Look”, playing a brand new song, as well as Gary Clark Jr. to rip some sweet solos. It was monumental, and rightfully so.

Videos by VICE

“My favorite group, Run The Jewels” — Nas #coachella2016 A video posted by Mikey Fresh (@mikey_fresh1) on Apr 16, 2016 at 5:42pm PDT

A video posted by Eric Diep (@e_diep) on Apr 16, 2016 at 6:09pm PDT

A video posted by Jose (@fordprefect378) on Apr 16, 2016 at 6:07pm PDT

.@runjewels brings out @nas #Coachella2016 pic.twitter.com/c8t0Xvb3d9