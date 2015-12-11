Watch a Fiery Performance by Run The Jewels on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

It’s impossible to deny the sheer talent and style of Run The Jewels. They took the music world by storm last year with Run The Jewels 2 and well, they’re still storming through music with a purpose. Last night, the duo went on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform a pair of scorchers, “Run The Jewels” and “Crown.” The duo jump around stage, the crowd below them going just as wild to the opening bars of “Run The Jewels.” Whoever was running the broadcast must have had a blast blocking out every curse word, but the group remained undetermined, completely annihilating their performance and cementing their reign.