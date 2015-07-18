Run the Jewels Shares “Meowrly” Off The Upcoming Cat Sounds Remix Album ‘Meow the Jewels’

Last year Run the Jewels rolled out preorders for their critically acclaimed sophomore album Run the Jewels 2 with a ridiculous email offering insane Kickstarter-esque perks to fans for exhaustive amounts of money. One offered to have the group stalk and kill a rival of the fan’s choosing. Another threatened to make a remix album from nothing but cat sounds. Shit got real when a fan raised the necessary funds via a real Kickstarter, and El-P donated them to charity and set about making Meow the Jewels. Last night the group premiered “Meowrly” on their Beats 1 radio show. It remixes RTJ2 highlight “Early,” which features vocals and production from Beyoncé collaborator BOOTS, and it’s… badass? Stream “Meowrly” below.