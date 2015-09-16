Run the Jewels Ripped Up Colbert’s Late Show Last Night With TV on the Radio as Their Backing Band

VICE magazine is well and truly hip. But y’know what else is hip? Hip-hop, baby. And last night’s guests on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert were, according to Colbert, “so hip, their back-up band is TV on The Radio.” That rap group, of course, is Run the Jewels, who, in recent memory have become the most universally appreciated rap duo on the planet, appealing to hip-hop fans, Kerrang! readers, Anthony Fantano’s subscribers, you, me, and probably even some parents out there.

For their performance with TV on the Radio, they played “Angel Duster,” and it was pretty damn wild. Dude with a hella gnarly beard jams out on the bass. EL-P wears his sunglasses indoors. Colbert even joins in with the hand signal at the end. It is, all things considered, one extremely hip performance. Watch below: