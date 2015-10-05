Run the Jewels Declare War on Authority with “Rubble Kings Theme (Dynamite)”



Photo by Ellie Pritts for Noisey

Rubble Kings is a great new documentary unpacking the rise of the street gang culture that rose out of the dilapidated post-urban renewal New York inner city that birthed hip-hop. The latest offering in Adult Swim’s 2015 Singles series serves as a theme for the film and the first single from its official soundtrack. “Rubble Kings Theme (Dynamite)” is Run the Jewels at their most pointedly antiauthoritarian: Killer Mike is strapped, vested, and itching for revolution in his verse, while El-P’s in his element channeling the ghosts of the bygone city in his. The sinister bounce comes courtesy of frequent Run the Jewels collaborator Little Shalimar, who produced the soundtrack in full. Rubble Kings‘ soundtrack is out October 30 on Mass Appeal Records (with appearances from Mr. Muthafuckin eXquire, Ka, and more), and if you haven’t seen the film yet, head to Netflix or the Rubble Kings website stat. Stream “Rubble Kings Theme (Dynamite)” below and check out our interview with the film’s director Shan Nicholson here.

