Russian Roulette

On Tuesday morning the Ukrainian government announced it had ordered the halting of flights at Donetsk airport and the closure of the airspace across the region. The airport was almost completely empty, except for a few stranded travellers.

Later in the day, VICE News visited a Ukrainian regional military college where pro-Russia rebels had set up a perimeter surrounding the entrance to the building, blocking the road off to traffic. A Donetsk People’s Republic spokesperson said they heard that the Ukrainian ultra-nationalist group Right Sector was going to seize the academy and use it as a base.

In a sign of increased escalation, the militia in Donetsk was well equipped with AK-47s, RPGs and even anti-tank missile launchers.

