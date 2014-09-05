Russian Roulette: The Invasion of Ukraine

As the Donetsk People’s Republic opened up a new front to the south of Donetsk, Ukrainian forces continued their artillery bombardment of the city. With the pro-Russia rebels also using artillery to push back the military, civilians are often caught in the deadly crossfire. VICE News headed to the Donetsk train station to see the destructive aftermath of the shelling, and later spoke with the chief coroner of the city’s central morgue to hear how he and his staff are struggling to manage the influx of bodies.