Russian Roulette: The Invasion of Ukraine (Dispatch Two)

Angry crowds of Russia supporters as well as Russian military units surrounded and entered Ukraine’s Naval High Command in Sevastopol blocking all exits, and demanded that its officers switch allegiance to Crimea’s new Kremlin-alligned government. Naval Command has so far remained mostly loyal to Kiev, but its fall would represent a significant psychological victory for Russian forces.



