Russian Roulette: The Invasion of Ukraine (Dispatch Four)

With Crimea’s parliament voting to secede from Ukraine, Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian military installations in the peninsula has moved seaside. The Russian Black Sea Fleet prepared a special operation: the sinking of a decommissioned ship in the middle of Donuzlav Bay in order to prevent traffic in and out of Crimea’s port.

VICE News correspondent Simon Ostrovsky noticed that the unidentified men in military fatigues had suddenly disappeared from the bases – locals said that they’d gone to obstruct a mission of observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) from entering the region.

