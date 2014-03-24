Russian Roulette: The Invasion of Ukraine

The day after Crimea’s controversial referendum – in which 97 percent of the peninsula’s population supposedly voted to join the Russian Federation – Ukraine’s newly formed National Guard began training in anticipation of further Russian aggression.



Against the backdrop of exploding rocket-propelled grenades, the crackling of heavy machine guns and the rumbling cannons of the BTRs, Ukrainian officials and the international media got a first look at the ragtag civilian force that could be on the frontlines of the New Cold War.