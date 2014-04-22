Russian Roulette: The Invasion of Ukraine – Part 28

Last week, Ukraine launched an anti-terror campaign to recapture the cities being occupied by pro-Russia protesters. So far the campaign hasn’t been going so well.

On April 16, the second day of the campaign, the Ukrainian military moved into Sloviansk – the focal point of the pro-Russia forces – and gave up their equipment. The armoury was brought to the center of town where it has become a local amusement.

In Kramatorsk, a crowd of pro-Russia protesters stopped a column of Ukrainian troops and made them disarm. VICE News correspondent Simon Ostrovsky was on the scene as Ukrainian forces disarmed their weapons and vehicles.